Four years after murder, suspect arrested from UP

Four years after a 75-year-old man was killed and robbed in east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park, an absconding suspect has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Pardeep, 34, was arrested from Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday after the Delhi Police’s crime branch received a tip-off that he had been hiding there ever since the murder. He had a reward of ₹50,000 on his head.

Pardeep and his friend, Manoj, had allegedly strangled the elderly man, Ratan Singh, at his home on the night of May 24 before fleeing with his valuables.

Police said that Singh owned a house where Manoj was a tenant. But the duo would often quarrel over various issues, including over the friends that Manoj would bring home.

When Manoj brought his friend, Pardeep, home one night in 2015, Singh again confronted him, leading to a quarrel which eventually ended in them allegedly killing him.

The murder came to light the next morning. Since the tenant and his friend had gone missing, they were the prime suspects in the case.

In the days that followed, Manoj was caught from Delhi itself by the local police. Pardeep, however, had gone underground, leading to a court declaring him an absconder and the Delhi Police declaring a reward for his arrest.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 05:12 IST