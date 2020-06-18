e-paper
Fuel prices hit new high, petrol hiked by 53 paise, diesel by 64 paise for 12th consecutive day

delhi Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by : Jasra Afreen
New Delhi
Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82 day break from rate revision amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the 12th consecutive day, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) has increased the price of fuel on Thursday.

The price of petrol is increased by 53 paise a litre while that of diesel by 64 paise a litre.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 77.81/litre and Rs 76.43/litre respectively in Delhi.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82 day break from rate revision amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

