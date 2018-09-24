Petrol crosses Rs 90 per litre in Pune

Pune A litre of petrol today in Pune is being retailed at pumps for Rs 90.10. On September 25, diesel prices also moved up to Rs 77.25 per litre, in the cultural capital of Maharashtra.

On Monday, Pune became 13th city in Maharashtra to have petrol cross the Rs 90/litre mark after Parbhani, Nandurbar, Nanded, Latur, Jalna, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Gondia, Buldhana, Beed, Aurangabad and Ratnagiri.

Since the start of the calendar year, the petrol price in Pune has gone up by 15.18 per cent, from Rs 79.00 per litre on January 16, 2018. The hike in diesel has been steeper. It has gone up by 20.31 per cent since January 16, when it cost Rs 64.75 per litre.

“A combination of a dip in the value of rupee against the dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices for the last two months.As far as Maharashtra is concerned, we have seen a difference in petrol prices because of state cess and VAT. If the Maharashtra government cancels the state cess and reduces VAT, prices of petrol wwill drop by more than Rs10,” said Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson, All India petroleum dealers association.

Petrol in other metros have also been hiked, with the fuel being sold for Rs.90.08 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 84.54 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 85.99 per litre in Chennai.

While state governments of Rajasthan,Karnataka,Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, bringing down prices of fuel, the Maharashtra government has so far not taken any such decision.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:36 IST