Gangster on Delhi police’s most-wanted list nabbed after shoot-out

delhi

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:12 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a gangster who featured on their “most-wanted” list on Wednesday morning, after a brief shoot-out that left him with a bullet wound to his leg.

With the arrest of 38-year-old Hashim, the police claimed that all the “major” gangsters of the trans-Yamuna region are behind bars. Earlier in September, Hashim’s alleged friend-turned-foe, Abdul Nasir, too had ended up in police net.

The special cell, which nabbed Hashim, said that they had received inputs last month that the suspect was planning a series of killings in the coming weeks. “On Wednesday, we got to know that he would be visiting his girlfriend in Shahdara. So, we laid a trap outside the house,” said Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

Around 5.45 am, as Hashim emerged from the house and readied to ride away on his motorcycle, the police said they made a move on him and asked him to surrender, but he responded by firing at them.

“He fired three rounds at us and we shot back five times. He was injured in his left leg and hospitalised,” said the DCP. The police team escaped unhurt.

The police said they later learnt that the woman he was meeting was “one of his two-three wives”.

One among top 10 men wanted by the Delhi Police, Hashim carried a reward of R5 lakh from the police force.

According to Kushwaha, Hashim belongs to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and made his foray into the crime world by trying to enter the gambling world in 2007.

“Soon, he began his criminal operations in neighborhoods such as Jafrabad and Seelampur and joined a gang headed by another notorious criminal, Abdul Nasir,” said the DCP. Thereafter began a spate of killings in which Hashim and his associates gunned down rivals as well as avenged the murder of his friend who was killed allegedly for eloping with the daughter of a north-east Delhi-based businessman.

According to the police, Hashim’s alleged rise began after his gang leader Abdul Nasir was jailed in 2013. “Hashim took over the gang and began committing crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery and such crimes to establish his supremacy in the north-east Delhi regions,” said the DCP.

When Abdul Nasir emerged from jail last year, it was allegedly a direct confrontation between him and his old friend, Hashim. The DCP said that since then, Hashim has killed two close associates of Nasir.

Another investigator said that Hashim was also the man who would supply weapons to Sonu Dariyapur, one of the most notorious alleged gangsters of Delhi.

“Hashim is a flashy character who wears heavy gold ornaments and believes in showing off his money,” said the investigator who didn’t want to be identified.