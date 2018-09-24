Government schools in Delhi to hold alumni meets: Manish Sisodia

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that all the government schools in the national Capital will organise regular alumni meetings.

He made the announcement during the first such meeting being organised at a government school in Shakti Nagar on Sunday where students who passed out from the school after 1961 were present.

The alumni, including IAS and IRS officers, engineers and social workers, shared their work experiences with their juniors and also promised to work for the improvement of their school.

“All Delhi Govt Schools are going to organise such meets soon,” Sisodia tweeted after the meeting. The Delhi government also asked the schools to make an “alumni section” on the school website too, where the alumni can register and stay updated about their schools.

The Delhi government in a statement said that Sisodia instructed the Department to connect all officers working in the Delhi government, who studied at city government schools.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 04:06 IST