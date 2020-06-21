Govt directs hospitals to recall all staff on leave

delhi

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:02 IST

Amidst the rising number of cases of coronavirus disease (Covid19) in the city, all hospitals and medical institutions run by the Delhi-government have been asked to recall all their employees currently on leave. The order was issued on Friday by special health secretary SM Ali.

“…Issue directions to all staff who are on leave of any kind to immediately report for their duties in their concerned hospital or medical institution without fail,” the order read. It further said, that leave may only be granted under “most compelling circumstances.”

Hospitals across the city have already cancelled leaves of their employees.

“We have asked everyone on leave to join back duty immediately and cancelled all leaves. With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, we will need more manpower in the coming days,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak hospital, the biggest Covid-19 treatment facility with 2,000 beds.

In a meeting held by the acting health minister Manish Sisodia, big hospitals had reported a shortage of staff as one of the chief reasons for their inability to expand intensive care unit services for Covid-19 patients. To combat the challenges in the hospitals, the government on Thursday ordered that the final year student pursuing their MD/MS/ DNB (post graduate medical training) and final year students of undergraduate and post graduate nursing will be hired for the next six months.

“The students will help the doctors in various areas of the hospital. This will free up doctors for ICUs and other critical patients,” said Dr Kumar.

Earlier this week, the health department had also issued another order that stated that action would be taken against members of the health department staff who do not report to work. Only those who had tested positive for Covid-19 were allowed to remain in home isolation. This comes at a time when the city’s health minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for the infection. Prior to this order, the director general of health services also had to undergo quarantine for fever.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also been tested after he developed a fever and sore throat.

As of Saturday, Delhi has recorded a total of 56,746 Covid-19 cases. At least 2,112 have died of the disease.