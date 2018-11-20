Groom shot at in Delhi, returns to complete wedding with bullet in shoulder

A 25-year-old groom was shot at allegedly by two unidentified assailants when his baraat (wedding group) was heading to the wedding venue in south Delhi’s Madangir on Monday night.

Badal, who sustained a bullet on his right shoulder, underwent three hours of treatment at a nearby hospital after which he returned and competed the wedding rituals, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said Badal has been admitted to the hospital again.

“The bullet is stuck between the shoulder bones. Doctors will take a call on the surgery,” said Kumar.

The incident took place around 10 pm when Badal’s group was barely 400 meters away from the wedding venue after it started from his home in Khanpur. Badal was on a carriage while his family members and guests were dancing on the road to DJ music.

Badal told police that two men from the wedding procession climbed onto the carriage and shot him on his right shoulder.

“He initially did not understand what had happened. But when he felt burns and blood on his shoulder, he got down from the carriage and told his family members about it. By that time, the assailants had fled,” said a police officer associated with the case.

Badal was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent treatment for almost three hours.

A case of attempt to murder was registered. During the preliminary probe, the DCP said, some guests from Badal’s wedding procession told the police that the attackers had come on a Hero bike.

“The bike was found parked near the incident spot. We are trying to identify the assailants. Prime facie, it appears that they had an argument with some of the guests. We are also probing personal enmity since Badal was involved in a case of attempt to culpable homicide registered under section 308 of Indian Penal Code,” said DCP Kumar.

