Gurgaon schoolboy case: Court absolves bus conductor of murder charge

His eyes were moist and he thanked god after a court discharged bus conductor Ashok Kumar in a case related to the murder of a seven-year-old boy at a private school at Bhondsi on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu exonerated him of charges pertaining to the murder of the minor boy after taking on record the CBI’s submission that there was no evidence against him in the case.

“Mujhe accha lag raha hai (I feel good),” 42-year-old Kumar said while thanking God and the media for their support.

A visibly relieved Kumar, when asked about his future plans, said he wants to be with his children.

Kumar was arrested by the Haryana Police on September 8, last year, hours after the Class 2 student was found dead with his throat slit in the school’s toilet.

The police had alleged that Kumar had killed the boy with a knife after he had resisted an attempt to sodomise him.

However, the case was later transferred to the CBI which arrested a class 11 student of the same school and later listed him in a charge sheet for the murder of the schoolboy.

The probe agency, however, gave a clean chit to the bus conductor and said there was no evidence against him.

It said Kumar had confessed to have committed the murder of the schoolboy under coercion.

“During CBI investigation, no evidence has come on record to substantiate involvement of conductor Ashok Kumar in committing the murder of the boy in the ground floor washroom/toilet of the school or having attempted to commit sexual assault on the victim before committing murder.

“No blood stain was found on his clothes or his person before he had lifted the victim. Ashok Kumar’s presence inside the washroom has been explained and found to be justified and true based on independent version of several witnesses and minute analysis of CCTV footages,” the CBI had said.

The court today took note of the CBI’s charge sheet and absolved Kumar.