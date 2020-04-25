HC gives 2 weeks to 5 DSGMC schools to clear teachers’ dues

delhi

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:42 IST

The Delhi high court has granted two weeks’ time to five schools run by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to pay salary arrears to its teachers, some of whom have not been paid since December last year.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said “there can be no justification for non-payment of salaries” when fees were being charged from the students.

The schools had contended that the salaries could not be paid as fee arrears from students had accumulated.

The bench rejected the contention and granted the schools two weeks’ time to “positively clear and pay all the arrears” to the affected teachers.

With the direction, the court listed the matter for May 11, when the schools will have to show that they have complied with the order.

The order came on appeals filed by the teachers of the five schools located at Fateh Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Nanak Piao, Hargobind Enclave and India Gate here.