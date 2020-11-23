HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on plea to stop felling of 315 trees in south Delhi

delhi

The Delhi high court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea challenging the permission given by the forest department to fell or transplant around 315 trees for the redevelopment of a south Delhi colony.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan sought to know the stand of the environment ministry, the Delhi government, deputy conservator of forests (south) and the NBCC-India seeking their stand on the plea filed by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) councillor Abhishek Dutt, which has contended that felling of the trees would cause irreparable damage to the environment.

Dutt, through his counsel Varun K Chopra, has sought to set aside the September 14 decision of the deputy conservator of forests (south), allowing the felling/transplantation of 315 trees for the redevelopment of Ayur Vigyan Nagar on August Kranti Marg.

Dutt has contended that the September 14 decision has been taken “without any application of mind” and no reason was given for approving the project. During the proceedings, Chopra said the “rights of citizens” to breathe clean air is being abrogated by the removal of 315 trees from the heart of Delhi.

He urged the bench to stay the felling/transplantation of trees till the next date of hearing, on December 11, but the court did not allow that.

The petition has claimed that the process of transplanting trees is not effective or successful, especially in India and planting of saplings would not be sufficient to compensate for the loss of green cover.

“Planting 10 saplings for each tree which is felled is not enough considering the large size, ecological impact of larger trees and poor survival rate of saplings,” the plea said.