He was desperate for a daughter, says kin of man held for kidnapping girls in Delhi

Three days after Krishan Dutt Tiwari was arrested for allegedly kidnapping two eight-year-old girls, his family says they knew of his “obsession for a daughter” but never suspected he would resort to kidnapping.

Tiwari’s wife Ranjana said that when he brought home two girls home, one in November last year and the other recently last Friday telling him they were his colleagues’ child, they forced him to return them to their homes each time.

“My husband had always hoped that we would be blessed with a daughter,” she said, adding that she was shattered when police arrested him. “Until five years ago, he would keep pestering me for a daughter, but I told him I did not want any more children.”

The couple had five boys, three of who died at a young age.

“My son is very religious and always spoke about his desire to perform a kanyadaan (giving a daughter’s hands in marriage),” said Phoolkali, Tiwari’s mother.

Tiwari has three brother and none of them have daughters.

“His once talked a relative of mine into agreeing to allow him to perform the kanyadaan of her 10-year-old daughter whenever the family decides to get her married,” said Ranjana.

This girl once stayed with the family in their Rajouri Garden home for a year until last June. “She didn’t get admission to a school and so spent the year with us,” said Ranjana.

“My father would enthusiastically buy her clothes and shoes. I would sometimes be envious, but I knew how badly he wanted a girl child,” said Tiwari’s 12-year-old son.

When Tiwari brought a girl home on November 23, the family said they were angry at him.

“He told us that she was a colleague’s daughter. We were all angry at him for bringing an unknown child home. He succumbed to our pressure and took away the girl after two days,” said Ranjana.

The girl’s stay at their home was uneventful, the family said. “He would offer her food, some money and talk lovingly to her. When the girl would want to sleep, he would ask her to go to my grandmother. But it was mother who cared for her,” said Tiwari’s son.

The family said they were even more hostile towards Tiwari when he brought another eight-year-old girl on Friday night. Their anger, Ranjana claimed, forced Tiwari to drop the girl the very next morning.

These stories have not moved either the police or the families of the kidnapped girls.

In the latest incident, Tiwari allegedly dropped the girl over a kilometer away from her home in Kirti Nagar.

“He gave us so much pain and fear. He can’t be a loving man,” said the girl’s mother.

Her father said that during his brief interaction with Tiwari, the accused man begged him for forgiveness. “I don’t know if he was telling the truth or trying to go scot-free. So, I did not respond,” said the father.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), said she found it hard to accept Tiwari’s explanation that he had kidnapped the girls to “fulfil his desire for a daughter”, but added that no other motive had emerged yet. “Both girls told us that he didn’t even try to touch them,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Tiwari had suffered a head injury a decade ago and that could have left him with mental health issues. “It may have something to do with his behaviour. Doctors have suggested that he undergoes psychiatric evaluation,” said the DCP.

Tiwari used to work in the cable business until a few months ago when he took to driving cabs.

