Headless body of a woman found in Northwest Delhi

The headless body of an unidentified woman was found in a box loaded on a bicycle near northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri metro station on Saturday evening, police said.

According to Bhisham Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (North West), the extent of decomposition suggested that she was killed two-three days earlier.

The police received a call at 5 pm from a worker of a nearby shop. “He found water dripping from the box and a foul smell emanating from it. We were informed and we arrived at the spot and opened the box to find the body inside,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Singh.

The latched white box was found tied and loaded on a bicycle resting against a wall, said the officer. “Inside, a woman’s headless body was found wrapped in a blanket,” said the officer.

“There were no identification proofs in the box,” said the officer.

Another investigator, not authorised to speak to the media, said that the body was taped at many places, possibly in an attempt to fold it and stuff it into the box.

The police have sent the body for autopsy and are checking the CCTV footage of the area in their bid to spot the person who brought the bicycle and the body there.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 04:10 IST