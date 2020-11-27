High scorers of Delhi govt schools felicitated

delhi

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:36 IST

To encourage vocational education, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday felicitated at the at the Delhi secretariat students of Delhi government schools who scored above 90% marks in class 12 Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

“It is necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses. These courses provide excellent employment and business opportunities and yet they are looked down upon. You should be proud of your achievements,” he said.

The education minister also said these courses will be linked with degrees in Delhi’s upcoming Skills and Entrepreneurship University. “Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly. This change in the perception will greatly benefit students,” he said.

Tushti Arora, a student of a government girl’s school in Ashok Nagar, said, “I took up office management because I want to become an entrepreneur, and understand how to run an office. I want to support my father who runs his handicrafts business, and take it to the next level.”