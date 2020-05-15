Human rights’ body takes cognizance of racial attack on Manipur woman

delhi

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:26 IST

The National Human Rights Commission on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a racial attack on a woman from Manipur in Haryana. The 20-year-old was allegedly subjected to racial discrimination and brutally attacked by locals from Faizapur, Gurugram in Haryana just for passing through the locality on Sunday afternoon.

Reportedly, she was saved by people and police were called. The NHRC noted, “The police instead of initiating the requisite legal process, asked the victim to compromise. Accordingly, a notice has been issued to the chief secretary and the commissioner of police, Gurugram, calling for a detailed report within four weeks along with status of the investigation and counselling provided by the authorities to the victim.”

The Commission would also like to know about present health condition of the victim and the status of the medical treatment being provided to her by the district authorities, it added.

The Commission further observed that it is “disgusting” that a woman from North-Eastern part of her own country has been subjected to racial discrimination and physical assault by a local family in the NCR region.

Reportedly, the victim was stopped by an elderly woman, who rudely interrupted her from passing through the road stating that it was a private property.

The woman reportedly abused her in a racial tone and as the altercation started, the victim was called “corona”.

In the meantime, the other family members also came out and started beating the victim with sticks. The woman, who was also hit on her head, was somehow saved by some local people and the police was called.

NHRC said the victim is reportedly undergoing medical treatment and her CT scan results are awaited.