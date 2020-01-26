In Twitter video message, Delhi CM accuses Amit Shah of ‘mocking’ people

delhi

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:28 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Union home minister Amit Shah of insulting residents of Delhi by “mocking” the progress made by them over the past five years.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the AAP, was responding to comments made by Shah during his election speeches in Delhi in which the home minister had criticised AAP government on issues ranging from work done in government schools to schemes involving the installation of CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi hotspots across Delhi.

“I have taken note that in his road shows, Union home minister Amit Shah has been insulting the people of Delhi. In the last five years, the people of Delhi have worked very hard to improve our city. Two crore people of Delhi got together to fix our schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply. But Amit Shah comes daily and makes fun of the hard work of the people of Delhi in the last five years,” said Kejriwal in a video clip uploaded on the party’s social media accounts.

Referring to Shah’s comment that he could not find a single CCTV camera during his pro-CAA outreach in Lajpat Nagar, the Delhi CM said people responded to Shah by sending a video of him captured by cameras in the area.

“Recently, he came up with baseless allegations about our CCTV project, claiming he could not spot a single camera during one of his rallies, only to be proved wrong by people who later posted photos showing the union minister standing near one camera during the same event,” he said.

The Delhi CM said if the BJP believed in healthy politics, it would have emulated the Delhi education model in schools run by its government in Haryana and UP. “Delhi has achieved 96% success rate in the board exams. And for the past few years, more than 400 government school students in Delhi have cleared the Joint Entrance Exam, considered one of the toughest in the country. This is the quality of education in Delhi’s government schools today.”

“How can Amit Shah insult the hard work by lakhs of students, their parents and more than 65,000 teachers in government schools. The same schools which he has been criticising for no reasons? You said that the state of education in Delhi is very poor. When children and teachers saw this statement on TV, they felt very bad. Many parents came to me and said that they felt very bad when they heard your statement. Now the children of our poor are also becoming engineers, doctors and lawyers. Yet you came here and made fun of the hard work of these children,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM challenged the home minister to improve the standards of BJP-led municipal corporations schools in Delhi. He said, “The people of Delhi have given you the responsibility for Delhi Police, MCD and DDA. Tell me what work have you done in these departments? You should tell people about your work. Why do you make fun of the people of Delhi everyday?”

Hitting back at Shah for questioning the welfare schemes, especially subsidy in electricity and water, of the AAP government, the chief minister said, “Delhi’s revenue has shot up because of high tax compliance by people in the last five years. They are now availing the benefits in the form of subsidies. It is shameful that BJP leaders are questioning these welfare schemes, calling them freebies, and criticising residents of the city who avail the benefits.”

He said, “Your people (BJP) are saying that the people of Delhi are ‘bikau’ because Delhiites get free electricity, free water, free bus service, free schools, hospitals. Due to the policies of your central government, there is so much inflation in the country. It has become difficult for a common man to survive. So if the government of Delhi made people’s electricity, water free to give them some respite from inflation, does it make the people of Delhi ‘bikau’? This is absolutely wrong.”

Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and Shah has been leading rallies, public gatherings and road shows organised by the BJP for the past few days. On Sunday, he road shows in areas of north-east Delhi.