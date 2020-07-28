Judicial remand of north-east Delhi riots accused extended till Aug 14

delhi

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:15 IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Meeran Haider, Gufisha Khatoon, and Tahir Hussain -- all arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots -- till August 14.

Additional sessions judge Dharmendra Rana extended the judicial remand of the three accused after “considering the nature of the investigation to be conducted”.

The Delhi Police’s special cell had named the trio along with other accused Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Tahir Hussain in an FIR accusing them of criminal conspiracy to orchestrate the riots.

They were charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged role in the riots. While all others are lodged in jail, Zargar, who is more than four months pregnant, has been granted bail by the high court on “humanitarian grounds.”

The accused persons have denied the charges and said police were targeting students and activists who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier, the court had granted time to the special cell to finish the probe by August 29.