Kidney patient who tested positive for Covid-19 hangs himself at hospital

Kidney patient who tested positive for Covid-19 hangs himself at hospital

delhi Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:20 IST
A 63-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hung himself at Batra Hospital in south Delhi on Sunday evening, the police said.

The man lived in Meethapur and was admitted to the hospital on May 20 for dialysis as he was being treated for kidney-related ailments there.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, the DCP said.

“Around 4pm on Sunday, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his hospital room,” the DCP said.

The police did not find a suicide note, but the DCP said that he suspected that the elderly man killed himself because of his ailments.

Inquest proceedings are underway in the case, the officer said.

This is the second known case of a Covid-19 patient killing themselves in the national Capital. Earlier last month, an army jawan had hanged himself from a tree at the Army Hospital after testing positive.

