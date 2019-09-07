L-G to join Kejriwal’s anti-dengue campaign this Sunday: senior govt officials

delhi

Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal is likely to join the anti-mosquito breeding drive launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior officials in chief minister’s office said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the initiative also found support from prominent voices in the film industry such as veteran actor Shabana Azmi and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

“I support Arvind Kejriwal. If all of us inspect our homes for just 10 minutes every Sunday morn (morning) we can successfully combat dengue. Make sure there’s no standing water at any place in your home, and if there is, pour it out, replace it or pour oil over it,” Azmi tweeted.

Sinha tweeted, “Delhi, it is as simple as #10Hafte10Baje10Minute and it you can get rid of dengue. Do participate. Great idea Delhi government and Arvind Kejriwal.”

On September 1, Kejriwal had launched the campaign by inspecting his own house for clean standing water. In a video message, the chief minister had appealed to Delhi residents to devote 10 minutes every Sunday-- between September 1 and November 15-- to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings.

He had said the city reported 60 deaths and more than 15,000 cases of dengue in 2015 but in 2018, the number came down to 2,798 and only 4 deaths were reported.

On September 3, Kejriwal had tweeted, “Met Hon’ble LG. I am so glad that he happily agreed to participate in “10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 min” anti-dengue campaign. From this Sun, Hon’ble LG will also check his residence.”

On Saturday, officials in the chief minister’s office said that the plan was on and that the L-G would join the initiative this Sunday. Despite multiple attempts, the L-G office could not be reached for comment.

