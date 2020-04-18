e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Lockdown rent woes for students living in PGs and rented accommodation

Lockdown rent woes for students living in PGs and rented accommodation

Students are struggling to pay during this phase of lockdown, as landlords insist on payment of rent

delhi Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:39 IST
Kritika Sehgal
Kritika Sehgal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Students are being asked to pay rent, even for rooms that are presently unoccupied as students are stuck in other places.
Students are being asked to pay rent, even for rooms that are presently unoccupied as students are stuck in other places.(Photo: Picture for representational purpose only.)
         

As a result of the ongoing lockdown, students living in rented accommodation and PGs are struggling to pay rent. Even though the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has issued an order according to which landlords cannot demand rent from students, workers and migrant labourers for a month.

The order by MHA states, “Where ever the workers, including the migrants, are living in rented accommodation, the landlords of those properties shall not demand payment of rent for the period of one month.”

The order also states, “If any landlord is forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they will be liable for action under the Act.”

Still, students are being asked to pay rent, even for rooms that are presently unoccupied as students are stuck in other places.

Mayank Yadav, a student of Delhi University, says, “I have paid the rent for the month of April. I initially requested my landlord to suspend the rent for a month but they did not. Making an issue about this will just get me kicked out from here and I cannot afford this right now. I cannot travel back to my home town in Uttar Pradesh. My parents have been sending money for my rent and expenses, but in this time of crisis, it is difficult for them as well to manage everything on time.”

Chon Beno, a student preparing for UPSC in Delhi, says, “I have been asked to pay the rent for April and I have paid it. Nothing in my PG has changed since the lockdown and it’s the same. We all have been asked for the rent. My roommates might have asked for suspension of rent or reduction in the amount but we have all paid the full amount .”

Many who were not in Delhi during the lockdown are also being asked by their landlords to pay the rent for the unoccupied room.

Surjkanta Saikhom, student of Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, who is in Manipur presently, says, “Even when I got back home they called me twice a day for the rent. Though I left Delhi on 20th March and I paid the rent on March 28th. None of us are staying there and still we are being hounded to pay the rent.”

Follow HT Life&Style for more updates.

top news
LIVE: 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE: 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news