Lok Sabha elections 2019| ‘Vote for statehood, not divisive politics’: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday attacked the BJP, accusing it of orchestrating divisive politics across India. Kejriwal was addressing a public gathering at a slum cluster in Okhla, which falls in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

“In 2014, you voted for Modiji. What has his party done? Pitched Jats against non-Jats in Haryana, Hindus against Muslims in UP and across India? As long as the Modi-Shah [referring to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah] duo rule the country, things are not going to change,” said Kejriwal, also the AAP national convener.

So far, AAP is the only party to have announced their candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The party launched its campaign on March 23, with the primary poll plank being full statehood for Delhi.

Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

“On May 12, do not vote for a PM, vote for full statehood for Delhi, which will bring something for your children and the generations ahead,” he said.

Without elaborating much, he also attacked Congress. “If you think there is any point making Rahul Gandhi the PM, forget that,” he said.

Kejriwal pitched for full statehood for Delhi by mentioning the AAP government’s tussle with the BJP-led Centre and saying how that could be tackled with full statehood. He said statehood would mean better infrastructure, jobs, education, health care, law and order, housing, relief from SC-monitored sealing drive and 85% reservation for voters in government jobs and colleges.

He said both the BJP and the Congress have betrayed the people of Delhi on the matter of full statehood by mentioning it in their previous manifestoes but not doing anything. “You give us all seats, we will snatch full statehood in two years,” he said.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai had earlier said they would take advantage of the Grand alliance of the Opposition for the purpose. AAP has support from regional parties too, he had said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said, “It is Kejriwal who plays politics of religion, caste and regionalism. He should be the last person to talk about divisive politics.”

Delhi Congress spokesperson, Jitendra Kochar, said, “Kejriwal can have his own opinions on Rahul Gandhi. But he must remember people of India have voted Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to power. If they see a leader in Rahul Gandhi, they won’t seek Kejriwal’s opinion.”

