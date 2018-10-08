Man allegedly robbed of Rs 4.7 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, 7 arrested

Seven men were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 4.7 lakh at gunpoint in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said Monday.

The police seized cash worth Rs 2.4 lakh, two pistols with four live cartridges and four two-wheelers from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Gaurav Singh (19), Monu (19), Amit Kumar (26), Rajiv (25), Rashid (25), Pintu (23) and Suraj (24).

The complainant, Arpit, is an employee of a coal firm at Karol Bagh. On every Sunday, he used to collect payments from different dealers.

“On the day of robbery at around 11 am, he left his office on a scooty to take payments from some local dealers in Aman Vihar and Sultan Puri areas. After receiving the payment, he had put the bag in the boot of the vehicle,” a senior police official said.

“While he was going back, three persons on a bike came from behind and hit him due to which he fell down. They looted money from him at gunpoint,” the official added.

During investigation, CCTV footage was analysed and call records of several suspects were examined.

“The police suspects the involvement of known people in the robbery as the accused persons took the money from the vehicle’s boot without asking the victim. This shows that robbers were aware that a bag containing cash was kept in the boot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla.

Around 300 people were interrogated and raids were conducted at Haridwar, Dehradun and Rajasthan.

“However, three criminals, identified as Rashid, Pintu and Suraj, were arrested initially and some amount of looted money, two pistols with live cartridges and a motorcycle, which was stolen from Subhash Nagar area, was recovered from their possession,” the DCP said.

“During interrogation, the accused persons confessed to the crime. They disclosed the name and hideout of the remaining accused persons. Thereafter, the other four accused, identified as Amit, Rajiv, Monu and Gaurav, were arrested and some amount of money was recovered from their possession,” he added.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 21:33 IST