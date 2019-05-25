Man beats dog to death after it bites his wife in N Delhi

A 35-year-old man allegedly beat a street dog to death for biting his wife near their home in north Delhi’s Mukundpur on Thursday night, police said.

The incident was captured on camera by local residents who then approached the police. The police booked the man under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The man, identified as Raj Kumar, works in the transport sector and has been arrested.

“We have registered a case at Bhalswa Dairy police station and arrested the man,” Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said.

The DCP said that the sequence of events leading to the alleged killing began with Kumar’s wife walking her pet dog in a street near the couple’s house on Thursday night.

“According to Kumar, a street dog attacked their pet dog, prompting the woman to defend the pet. The street dog then went on to bite his wife too,” the DCP said. The woman then returned home and complained to her husband, Kumar then left the house with a stick and beat the dog to death, he added.

A video shot by a local resident on his mobile phone showed Kumar thrashing the dog with a stick even as another street dog tried to approach multiple times.

Another local resident, who was among those who approached the police with a complaint, alleged that the situation had only arisen after Kumar’s wife pelted stones at the street dog. “We tried to save the dog, but the man wouldn’t listen to us,” the resident said.

