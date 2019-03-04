Man caught with live bullet at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

A passenger was caught with 5 live rounds of .22mm calibre at Delhi airport on Sunday.

The passenger was apprehended during routine security check. He was scheduled to board an IndiGo flight.

The accused was handed over to Delhi police after he failed to provide valid documents.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under section 25 of the Indian Arms Act in this regard. In a similar incident, SpiceJet had found 22 live cartridges of .22 calibre from the baggage of a Bengaluru-bound passenger on January 10.

