Man found dead in East Delhi's Yojna Vihar; police register murder case

Man found dead in East Delhi’s Yojna Vihar; police register murder case

Deputy police commissioner (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said a person known to Sanjeev Kumar went to meet him and found the latter dead in his room while its air conditioner was on

delhi Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image
Representational Image(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 37-year-old man’s body with some injury marks on throat and a beer bottle in his hand was found in his rented flat in East Delhi’s Yojna Vihar on Wednesday. The Delhi police registered a case of murder on Thursday and questioned at least three men but were yet to make arrests, investigators said on Friday.

Deputy police commissioner (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said a person known to Sanjeev Kumar went to meet him and found the latter dead in his room while its air conditioner was on.

Also read: 3 held for killing 20-yr-old for gold chain, dumping body in Vasai creek

“The main door was ajar. Kumar was lying on the bed. A beer bottle was there in his hand. There were no signs of any robbery as everything including his mobile phone was intact. Although, there were no signs of any struggle on the crime scene, we registered a case of murder after finding some marks on his throat,” said Sharma.

Kumar lived alone in the flat. He was unmarried and his parents died around five years ago. Police have learnt that Kumar sold his ancestral property in Jwala Nagar and had been living in rented accommodations.

“Prime facie, it appears that Kumar was murdered. But we are probing other possibilities in the case as well. We are trying to know about the source of his livelihood, friends and other antecedents,” said Sharma.

