Man killed, son critical after neighbours open fire in Delhi’s Nand Nagri

A 50-year-old man was killed and his 17-year-old son critically injured after a family in their neighbourhood in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri opened fire at them following an argument over a minor accident. The incident took place around 6 pm on Monday outside the house of the father-son duo, police said.

Maintaining that a case of murder and attempt to murder was registered at Nand Nagri police station, police said they have detained four members of the family involved in the firing. However, no arrest had been made till late Monday night.

Police said at least four shots were fired at the father-son duo. While Ramachandra alias Tony, sustained two shots and died on the spot, his son, Ravi, sustained one bullet injury. He was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, where doctors said his condition is critical. Police said 19 cases were registered against Tony. His elder son Jeetu is also into crime, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police, (north-east), Atul Kumar Thakur, said Tony was sitting outside his home when his neighbour, Kartar, 35, was riding his bike towards his home in the neighbourhood. “Since the lane is very narrow, Kartar’s bike brushed Tony. An argument broke out between the two and it turned violent,” Thakur said.

Tony’s son joined his father while Kartar’s brother and other family members arrived at the spot with guns. Soon after, Kartar’s family members opened fired at the father-son duo. A neighbour called the police and the injured were rushed to GTB Hospital, where Tony was declared brought dead.

Locals told police that the two families had differences since Tony’s elder son, Jeetu, married Kartar’s sister. Kartar’s family was against their relationship as they belonged to different castes.

“Our preliminary probe has revealed that the two families have an old rivalry and they had clashed in the past as well,” Thakur said.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 10:12 IST