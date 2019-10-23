Man stabs wife, kills self in Pul Prahladpur; police launch probe

delhi

A 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, before turning the murder weapon, a kitchen knife, on himself in south Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said they do not suspect foul play as the room where the duo was found dead was locked from inside. The couple’s landlord and neighbours broke open the door and found the couple bleeding. The couple’s five-year-old son was at school when the incident took place, they said.

Investigators said that neighbours had told them that the couple often had fights over the man’s alleged drinking and gambling habit.

The dead 29-year-old woman, police said, was the sister-in-law of a MLA from a constituency in western Uttar Pradesh . She was a home maker, while her husband worked as a sanitation supervisor at a fast food restaurant chain in Nehru Place.

The man’s father alleged that his son and daughter-in-law were murdered and that he suspects the role of the UP MLA behind the deaths.

The UP politician, however, denied the allegations. “ I was at a public function when the incident happened. The allegations are baseless. If police ask me to join the investigation, I will do it because I have faith in the judiciary.”

Police said they have not yet received any complaint and no one has come to them with allegations of murder.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that on Tuesday around 11.30am, the police control room received a call regarding a couple who was found bleeding in a first floor room. A police team rushed to the spot soon after and found the woman dead in a pool of blood. The man succumbed to his injuries soon after he was admitted to a nearby hospital, the DCP said.

The couple’s landlord’s son, Sugreev Singh, said that he was busy cleaning the ground floor when he heard someone screaming for help on the first floor. Singh rushed there and heard the man screaming in the room, which was locked from inside. He alerted some neighbours and they together broke open the door.

“What we saw inside was very scary. Blood was oozing out from the woman’s neck and she was unconscious. The woman’s husband was bleeding from his abdomen. A kitchen knife was lying near him. While being rushed to a hospital, the man told a policeman that he had killed his wife before stabbing himself,” said Singh.

Police said an enquiry had been launched as the couple had not completed seven years of marriage.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 21:01 IST