Masked men open fire, four injured, police suspect rivalry between over dominance in betting business

delhi

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:42 IST

Three masked men opened fire on eight gamblers in a room in outer Delhi’s Prem Nagar on Monday night, said police. There were no casualties in the incident.

Police said eight rounds were fired of which four hit four men who were admitted to different hospital. The condition of at least two of them were reported to be serious. The other four men in the room, which was just 8X10 feet in area, had fled, said police.

Police say the incident was a fallout over a rivalry between two groups over establishing dominance on the alleged betting syndicates running in areas such as Hind Vihar, Agar Nagar and Inder Vihar in Prem Nagar. While investigations are ongoing in the case and police said they have identified the suspects, there has been no arrests till the time of filing of this report.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said that on Monday around 10pm, the three men arrived at the building where people had gathered to gamble.

“When they came to the room, they asked one person if they had come to the correct address. As the occupant guided them to the room where people were gambling, they opened fire on the people there before fleeing,” said DCP Mishra.

Police said that the injured men were identified as Himanshu Pal (23), Sanjeev Kumar (21), Ravi Sharma (25) and Rajender alias Raj Kumar (46). While Sanjeev Kumar and Pal were employees of the group that ran the gambling racket, the other injured men are said to be players, police said.

“The injured knew the assailants. A case of attempt to murder and common intention along with arms act has been registered at the Prem Nagar police station. We are scanning CCTV footage. The suspects will be caught soon,” added the DCP.

A police officer associated with the case said that Pal and Sanjeev Kumar told them that they were employed by two persons Bhagat Ram and Sunil. The gambling racket was going on in the room for the past five-six months.

Another group, which dominated the illegal betting business in the neighbourhood till recently when their alleged kingpin Meharban was arrested in a murder case murder case, is believed to be behind the firings. Meharban’s brother Arif and his associate Lala has been managing the business after his arrest, the officer said.

On November 29, the two groups allegedly clashed at a wedding ceremony over a TikTok video. The next day, Meharban’s group allegedly assaulted and injured Sunil. The same evening, Sunil and his associates went to Lala’s house and allegedly misbehaved with his mother and family members. When Lala returned home and learnt about the alleged misbehaviour, he publically declared that they will now respond with bullets, the police said.

“The Monday night’s firing appears to be an act of revenge,” the officer added.

On Tuesday, the Rohini district’s vigilance team caught eight people gambling in Hind Vihar area, a couple of hours after joint commissioner of police (northern range) Maneesh Aggarwal visited the firing spot, met local police personnel, and expressed concerns over the betting menace in Prem Nagar.