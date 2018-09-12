Medieval period metal coins found at Khirki mosque in Delhi

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stumbled upon a hoard of medieval period metal coins during the conservation of Khirki Masjid, a 14th century mosque in South Delhi. A senior official of the ASI’s Delhi circle said the coins were discovered from the compound of the structure during cleaning work on Monday.

All recovered articles have archaeological value and have been preserved. The ASI is initiating a study to ‘decipher the coins’, the official said.

“Our staff carrying out clearance work found 254 coins of the medieval period on Monday. A study for deciphering the coins is being initiated,” said the official.

The mosque close to the satpula, a seven arched bridge on the edge of southern wall of Jahapanah (the fourth city of Delhi), was a fort built by the prime minister of Feroz Shah Tughlaq around mid-14the century.

“ A team led by KRK Reddy, deputy superintending archaeologist from the circle office and Deepak Panwar, conservation assistant, took prompt action,” NK Pathak, superintending archaeologist, Delhi circle, ASI, said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The ASI started conservation work at the mosque two weeks ago. Work is likely to continue for another few weeks, said an official privy to the development.

