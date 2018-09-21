Minor girl allegedly raped in govt hospital in Delhi, accused arrested

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a government hospital in Delhi on Friday morning, police said. The accused, a housekeeping staffer, has been arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the girl was admitted to the ESI hospital in Rohini on September 13 and was undergoing treatment since then.

Around 4.30 am on Friday, the staffer, Radhey Shyam (40) allegedly lured the girl, who was admitted in a ward, to an adjacent room while her mother was out and raped her, a police officer said. “The staffer told her not to tell anybody about it. She returned to her bed and when her mother returned, she told her everything,” said the police officer, who asked not to be named.

Police arrested the accused from the hospital after the girl’s parents reported the matter.

The DCP said the girl’s family called the police control room around 6 am. “A police team reached the hospital and arrested Radhey Shyam. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and the Indian Penal Code,” he added.

Gupta said Radhey Shyam was a contractual staffer but could not tell since when he was working at the hospital. He was also unaware of the ailment for which the girl was undergoing treatment.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 16:05 IST