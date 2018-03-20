Minor rape victim cannot terminate pregnancy, to stay in shelter home in Delhi

A 16-year-old rape victim, who is six months pregnant, has been moved to a shelter home because her parents are not willing to keep her due to social stigma.

A medical board constituted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said the pregnancy cannot be terminated at this stage. The girl, allegedly raped by a relative, has now been kept at a home run by Prayas, a social welfare organisation.

“It is unfortunate there was delay earlier and now the girl’s life is more important. The court pulled up the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which was initially dealing with the case, and we hope there will be some strong action. The matter is under the supervision of the court and we will follow the order and proper rehabilitation of the girl will be done,” Swati Maliwal, chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), said.

The girl’s family had called the DCW helpline after which an FIR was registered on March 4.

“The girl was living at her uncle’s house and there a relative raped her repeatedly for 2-3 months. On March 4, the girl complained of pain in her abdomen. She said she was raped. Medical examination confirmed the pregnancy. Then they called the helpline and after the DCW intervened, the FIR was filed,” said a DCW official, quoting the girl’s father statement in court.

The accused, the son-in-law of her uncle, has been arrested and sent to police custody.

But the real trauma of the girl started after the FIR as her family, fearing social stigma, refused to keep her at their home in southwest Delhi.

The girl was initially sent to Nirmal Chaya’s shelter home but later on March 13, after the order of the Patiala House court, the girl was sent to Prayas home for better care.

“We received the AIIMS report and our counsellors are in touch with her. We will follow the court order for her care,” said a spokesperson at the Prayas children home.

The girl had told the court that she does not wish to continue her pregnancy. The court pulled up the CWC for not appointing any support person for the girl when she was initially produced before them.

“I don’t want to comment on the contents of the report but we constitute a medical board almost every alternate day on special requests in cases like these. Our experts give opinion that is submitted to the honourable court,” said Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS.