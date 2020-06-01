e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / NDMC parks to open for longer

NDMC parks to open for longer

delhi Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday revised the timings for walking and jogging activities in its parks, allowing visitors from 5.30am to 11am and 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

The earlier timing of visiting these parks, in Lodhi Garden and Talkatora Garden, among others, was 7am to 10am and 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

“Now, visitors can go to NDMC’s Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora garden for walking, jogging and running purposes only between 5.30 am to 11am in the morning and 4.30pm to 8.30pm in evening from June 1 (Monday) to June 30. Open gym, yoga and any other activities not allowed in the parks and gardens,” NDMC said in an order.

The civic body had on May 20 opened its parks and gardens for the public, with restricted timings.

top news
US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India
US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials
Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In