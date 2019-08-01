NDMC plans to legalise unauthorised construction in North Delhi

delhi

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:42 IST

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday passed a proposal at its Standing Committee meeting to regularise unauthorised constructions on residential plots in planned areas, unauthorised regularised colonies, urbanised villages and special areas.

The BJP-led corporation plans to introduce an amnesty scheme to regularise constructions up to December 31, 2018, on plots measuring up to 250 square metres.

The cash-strapped corporation hopes to earn revenue from this move. According to the proposal, excess coverage such as built-up chhajjas (parapets) and extended balconies, kitchens and toilets within the plot size allotted in authorised areas can be legalised on payment of a fee.

For plots up to 100 sq.m in residential areas, the floor area ratio (FAR) will be increased from 350 to 400 and the maximum ground coverage allowed will be raised from 90% to 100% For plot sizes from 100 to 250 square metres in area, the FAR will increase from 300 to 400 with 100% ground coverage. The scheme will be applicable to DDA flats in north corporation’s jurisdiction.

But for the corporation to implement this “citizen-friendly” initiative, it will require changes in the building bye-laws, a senior said. Once approved in the House meeting, the scheme will be sent to the Centre for approval.

Jai Prakash, Standing Committee chairperson, North corporation, said the scheme is need of the hour. “Unauthorised constructions have roots in the past. Hence, there is no other option but to accommodate these by relaxing rules but keeping the soul of building bye-laws intact.”

The proposal, once approved, will benefit nearly six lakh properties under the north body, said a senior official. “However, the scheme will not cover encroachment on government land, height violations, structural safety norms as per Master Plan of Delhi-2021,” a senior official said.

Tilak Raj Kataria, Leader of the House, said, “Demolition of such constructions is anyway a fearful exercise for our officers and it’s very difficult. Instead, if we regularise, it will help the cash-strapped corporation.”

The AAP and Congress called the move a “political stunt” ahead of the assembly elections. “It is a political stunt by the BJP ahead of assembly polls,” said Mukesh Goel, Congress councillor.

Surjeet Singh Pawar, AAP councillor, said, “On one hand, the SC-appointed monitoring committee is sealing markets and factories operating illegally, and on the other hand, you decide to legalise all illegal constructions by residents in planned areas...?”

The BJP hit back. “If the Centre and Delhi government can regularise illegal colonies, we can regularise illegal constructions in planned colonies,” said Tilak Raj Kataria, leader of the House.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 06:42 IST