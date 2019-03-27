North Delhi civic body signs German firm for waste segregation

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has engaged a German environmental solutions company to help it promote waste segregation in its area, its commissioner Varsha Joshi said on Tuesday.

The company, GIZ, is already engaged with the union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in implementing the Swachh Bharat Mission across cities in India.

It is also working on solid waste management in areas such as Gurugram, where it is running a campaign called ‘Alag Karo, Har Din Teen Bin’ (Separate It, Three Bins Every Day!).

The company has successfully implemented the idea of three bins — green for organic waste, blue for dry recyclable and red for bio-hazardous waste such as medicines and sanitary napkins, Joshi told reporters, citing it as a reason for the tie-up.

Already, 9000 households, 50 offices and malls and 50 schools in Gurugram are enrolled in the ‘Alag Karo’ programme, she said.

“It is a five-year engagement. GIZ will help us train our sanitation staff, provide technical expertise and conduct awareness sessions with residents and market associations. We are glad to have them on board,” Joshi said.

A GIZ official, who did not wish to be quoted, said, “ We are working out the details of our association with them. We will start work by next year.”

Joshi informed about the corporation “channelling CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds” towards solid waste management in north Delhi.

“The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has promised us an underground dustbin made of stainless steel that will have a life of 50 years. We plan to install this underground dustbin at the Kamla Nagar market, which receives a huge footfall and generates large amount of garbage,” she said.

Delhi generates over 10,000 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste every day.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 06:03 IST