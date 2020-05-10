North Delhi Municipal Corporation teacher who died last week had Covid-19

delhi

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:57 IST

A 45-year-old employee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation who died last week has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the civic body said on Sunday. Her husband had died of the disease on May 3 — a day before her. Both were being treated in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Her first Covid-19 test had returned negative, north corporation officials said, without giving out any further details.

The woman was a teacher employed with the north corporation. Spokesperson of the civic body, Ira Singhal, said, “We have passed the file requesting compensation for the teacher.”

She was engaged in food distribution at her school in Jahangirpuri and therefore entitled to ₹1 crore compensation announced by the Delhi government for those working on the front line against Covid-19, municipal officers said.

Corporation officials said she had stopped coming to the school due to ill-health at least 18 days before her death and so staff members associated with her didn’t need to be quarantined.

“She had last come to work on April 18. Her next duty was on 25th, which she did not attend,” Singhal said.

They are survived by two sons.

The north corporation also said that one of its malaria inspectors in the Karol Bagh zone has reported Covid-positive. “He was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital on Friday and discharged after a preliminary check-up, and advised to isolate at home. At least 19 of his contacts have been traced, and all of them have been advised home quarantine. The Karol Bagh office where he worked has been sanitised,” Singhal said.

So far, 16 health care workers working in three of the north corporation’s biggest hospitals — Hindu Rao, Kasturba and RBTB — have contracted Covid-19 and are under treatment.