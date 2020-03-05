North-east Delhi riots: Govt enhances compensation for damage to residential units

delhi

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:49 IST

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided to enhance compensation for damage to residential units in the riot-affected areas.

According to a Delhi government statement, each floor of a multi-storey building will now be treated as a different residential unit for the purpose of providing compensation. The decision to enhance the ex-gratia was taken after it was found that multiple owners and multiple tenants lived in the same building.

“As per the decision, for total damage to a residential property, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the owner of each floor and Rs 1 lakh for loss of household items will be divided among tenants of that floor. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be provided for complete loot of household goods in residential units and Rs 50,000 for partial loot. Compensation of up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to schools, with enrolment more than 1000 students, damaged during the riots,” the statement said.

Earlier, the government had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for total damage of a house, out of which Rs four lakh were to be given to the owner and Rs 1 lakh to the tenant.

In cases of loot, an FIR copy will be mandatory to claim the compensation.

Similarly, in case of substantial damage, earlier a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh (Rs 2 lakh to the owner and Rs 50,000 to the tenant) was being provided. “But now the compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh for damage to structure shall be divided among the owner(s) of the floor, and Rs 50,000 for loss of household items shall be divided among occupants of that floor,” the statement said.

The Cabinet also decided to revise the compensation amount of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 for minor damage to residential units. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 will be released for each floor for the loss of household items and to be divided among the tenants.