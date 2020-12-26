Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit

delhi

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 08:27 IST

One person died while three others were rescued after a fire broke out at a mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri area of the national Capital on Saturday morning. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the call was received at 3.54am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The deceased has been identified as Jugal Kishor, Garg said.

The DFS chief added that the mishap occurred after machines and raw materials on the third floor of the manufacturing unit caught fire. The three people were rescued after the doors and walls of the unit were broken down by the DFS team, he said. The rescued have been shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

(With inputs from Karn Singh)