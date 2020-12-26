e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit

Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the call was received at 3.54 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The deceased has been identified as Jugal Kishor, Garg said.

delhi Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 08:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The three people were rescued after the doors and walls of the unit were broken down by the DFS team, Garg said.
The three people were rescued after the doors and walls of the unit were broken down by the DFS team, Garg said.(Delhi Fire Services)
         

One person died while three others were rescued after a fire broke out at a mask manufacturing unit in Mayapuri area of the national Capital on Saturday morning. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the call was received at 3.54am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The deceased has been identified as Jugal Kishor, Garg said.

The DFS chief added that the mishap occurred after machines and raw materials on the third floor of the manufacturing unit caught fire. The three people were rescued after the doors and walls of the unit were broken down by the DFS team, he said. The rescued have been shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

(With inputs from Karn Singh)

tags
top news
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise
First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
2nd Test live: Labuschagne, Head steady Australia after early wickets
2nd Test live: Labuschagne, Head steady Australia after early wickets
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit
Delhi: One dead, 3 rescued after fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In