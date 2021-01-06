One held, two apprehended for firing at bakery shop

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:03 IST

Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man and apprehended two 17-year-old juveniles for allegedly firing at a bakery shop and thrashing the shop owner in Ranhola on January 1 because all the cakes were sold.

The arrested man has been identified as 22-year-old Rahul Ahlawat, a resident of Meham in Haryana. Fourth associate of the trio is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, one Rajesh Yadav, a resident of Ranhola, who runs a bakery shop, reported that on January 1 four boys came to his shop to purchase cake but all the cakes were already sold.

“When he told the four of them that cake is not available, they created ruckus inside the bakery. When he tried to stop them they thrashed him and even used a hammer to vandalise the bakery. Yadav said when he cried for help, one of them took out a pistol and fire gunshot,” said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said the men were identified with the help of CCTV footages and three of them were caught from Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday. They have all been arrested for assault, criminal intimidation and for illegal possession and use of firearms,” Koan said.

Efforts to arrest him are in progress, the DCP said.