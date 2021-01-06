e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / One held, two apprehended for firing at bakery shop

One held, two apprehended for firing at bakery shop

delhi Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man and apprehended two 17-year-old juveniles for allegedly firing at a bakery shop and thrashing the shop owner in Ranhola on January 1 because all the cakes were sold.

The arrested man has been identified as 22-year-old Rahul Ahlawat, a resident of Meham in Haryana. Fourth associate of the trio is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, one Rajesh Yadav, a resident of Ranhola, who runs a bakery shop, reported that on January 1 four boys came to his shop to purchase cake but all the cakes were already sold.

“When he told the four of them that cake is not available, they created ruckus inside the bakery. When he tried to stop them they thrashed him and even used a hammer to vandalise the bakery. Yadav said when he cried for help, one of them took out a pistol and fire gunshot,” said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said the men were identified with the help of CCTV footages and three of them were caught from Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday. They have all been arrested for assault, criminal intimidation and for illegal possession and use of firearms,” Koan said.

Efforts to arrest him are in progress, the DCP said.

top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In