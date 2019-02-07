Parking policy: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot issues notice to department secretary

Delhi transport minster Kailash Gahlot has issued a show cause notice to transport secretary Rajeev Verma for not ‘attempting to discuss the parking policy’ with him before filing an affidavit in the matter before the Supreme Court.

Seeking an explanation, Gahlot, in the February 1 notice, expressed his disappointment with Verma for not adding his observations in the document.

This is the second show cause notice Gahlot has issued against his secretaries in less than a month. On January 21, Gahlot, who is also Delhi’s law minister, had sent another notice to principal secretary (law) AK Mendiratta for “intentionally” bypassing him and sending a file related to the sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students directly to the home department.

Verma, who is also the transport commissioner, did not respond to repeated calls and text messages for a comment. Gahlot said the matter has been resolved and refused to comment further.

In the notice to Verma, the minister asked “why no attempt was made to discuss the parking policy” with him before filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court.

The minister objected to a line written by Verma that read – “However, till the filing of this affidavit on 30.01.2019, the decision of the government of Delhi has not been conveyed to this department.” Gahlot, in his notice, said not only does it give an impression that the transport department is separate from the Delhi government, but it also suggests the file was not returned by the minister.

“The file was signed by me on 30.01.2019 with certain observations and it reached the office of commissioner (transport) on 31.01.2019. It is surprising to note that no efforts have been made to amend the affidavit in the light of the observations made by me in the said file,” read the notice accessed by the HT.

While returning the file, the minister had asked the department to remove a clause to impose parking fees in residential areas. The minister had reasoned that it would be unjustified for the municipal corporations to levy such a charge without being able to ensure the safety of cars parked in every gated colony.

In the affidavit, Verma informed the top court that the draft ‘Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2017’ were notified in January, 2018, a revised draft of which, after considering suggestions from the public, was submitted to Gahlot on August 31, 2018.

On January 19 this year, the SC had directed the Delhi government to take a decision on the ready-to-be-notified draft parking rules within 10 days.

Faced with repeated delays, the parking policy was stuck for over six months as there was uncertainty on whether the notification was to be issued in the name of the minister or L-G. The minister insisted he is the only approver of file as in its July 4 verdict, the Supreme Court had said L-G’s approval was not necessary on matters beyond subjects of land, police and law and order.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 11:55 IST