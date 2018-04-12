 Passenger held with 10 live bullets at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 12, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Passenger held with 10 live bullets at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport

Indore-bound passenger could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition

delhi Updated: Apr 12, 2018 18:49 IST
The bullets of .32mm calibre were recovered while the passenger’s baggage was being scanned.
The bullets of .32mm calibre were recovered while the passenger’s baggage was being scanned.(PTI/Photo for representation)

An Indore-bound passenger was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 10 live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said on Thursday.

A CISF officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggage of commuters, detected a bullet-like object on the X-ray monitor on Wednesday, they said.

“Ten live bullet rounds of .32mm calibre were recovered from the passenger identified as VK Sharma. The man was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition,” the official said, adding Sharma was later arrested.

tags

more from delhi
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature