Passenger held with 10 live bullets at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport

An Indore-bound passenger was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 10 live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said on Thursday.

A CISF officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggage of commuters, detected a bullet-like object on the X-ray monitor on Wednesday, they said.

“Ten live bullet rounds of .32mm calibre were recovered from the passenger identified as VK Sharma. The man was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition,” the official said, adding Sharma was later arrested.