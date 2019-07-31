Plea against illegal water tankers in Delhi filed in green tribunal

delhi

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:26 IST

A plea has been filed in the National Green Tribunal(NGT) against illegal water tankers that allegedly operate in Delhi.

The petition filed by an environment activist, Vikrant Tongad, claims that while the Delhi Jal Board deploys around 900 water tankers every day to supply water to houses in the capital, there are more than twice as many private and unregistered water tankers that operate in Delhi. “The increase in the number of private water tankers has given birth to a water tanker mafia,” the petitioner maintained in the plea.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench headed by NGT chairperson, justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 04:26 IST