e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

Plea against illegal water tankers in Delhi filed in green tribunal

The petition filed by an environment activist, Vikrant Tongad, claims that while the Delhi Jal Board deploys around 900 water tankers every day to supply water to houses in the capital, there are more than twice as many private and unregistered water tankers that operate in Delhi

delhi Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Jal Board deploys around 900 water tankers every day to supply water to houses in the capital, there are more than twice as many private and unregistered water tankers that operate.
Delhi Jal Board deploys around 900 water tankers every day to supply water to houses in the capital, there are more than twice as many private and unregistered water tankers that operate. (HT FILE)

A plea has been filed in the National Green Tribunal(NGT) against illegal water tankers that allegedly operate in Delhi.

The petition filed by an environment activist, Vikrant Tongad, claims that while the Delhi Jal Board deploys around 900 water tankers every day to supply water to houses in the capital, there are more than twice as many private and unregistered water tankers that operate in Delhi. “The increase in the number of private water tankers has given birth to a water tanker mafia,” the petitioner maintained in the plea.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench headed by NGT chairperson, justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 04:26 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha MissingParliament LiveTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss