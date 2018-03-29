 Power banks in check-in baggage trigger chaos at Delhi’s IGI airport | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Mar 29, 2018-Thursday
New Delhi
Power banks in check-in baggage trigger chaos at Delhi’s IGI airport

Power bank is a restricted item and therefore, the in-line baggage system started rejecting bags carrying the them.

delhi Updated: Mar 29, 2018 23:37 IST
Aircraft jostle for space on a runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (AFP File Photo)

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday as over 3,000 baggage were stuck due to late clearance by the baggage handling system.

A Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) official said most of the passengers were carrying power banks in the check-in baggage. Since it is a restricted item, the in-line baggage system started rejecting such bags.

“It is a long weekend and the passengers traffic was more than expected. Almost 25% of the passengers were carrying power banks,” the DIAL official said.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said the baggage of some prominent political personalities was also stuck . “Since the flight was getting delayed, most of them left without baggage and the airline sent the bags later,” said a CISF officer.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. We would like to inform you that the Delhi airport has been facing challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in and all airlines and hundreds of bags are impacted, not being loaded onto flights,” Vistara said in a statement.

