Probe into violence unbiased, say cops

delhi

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 03:13 IST

Delhi Police registered 750 different first information reports (FIRs) related to the northeast Delhi riots in February and arrested around 1,400 people, including around 620 Hindus and 683 Muslims, the department said on Saturday.

The department is releasing data on the religious identity of the arrested suspects because of false reports on social media suggesting that the police probe in the riots was biased and that one community was being targeted, Delhi police spokesperson MS Randhawa said.

Police also said that until Saturday morning, the department has filed charge sheets in 79 riot cases, in which 510 people were charged with offences.

“The 510 persons charged include 205 Hindus and an equal number of Muslims. The cases are being probed by the local police, crime branch, and the special cell. We are releasing the data in this format because of the misinformation on social media,” said Randhawa.

At least 53 people died and 400 were injured when clashes between opponents and supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act acquired a communal colour and turned into rioting between Hindus and Muslims in the northeastern parts of the city in late February

The police, in submission to the courts, have said that the riots were planned and executed by some activists of the anti-CAA group who held road blockades across the city. The riots in northeast Delhi were triggered by a clash between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups near the Jafrabad metro station.

The police’s special cell, which is probing a suspected larger conspiracy behind the riots, has arrested student leaders, members of the Jamia Coordination Committee and activists and accused them of hatching a conspiracy to start the riots.

“We have sufficient evidence to show how these leaders fanned the passion of the citizens by blocking roads. We have messages that they shared, in which they are discussing that riots could break out but continued to hold protests. We are probing the conspiracy and will file a detailed charge sheet later,” said an investigating officer who requested anonymity.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, during a hearing on a bail plea by former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam, arrested for delivering inflammatory speeches during the anti-CAA protests, the police told the Delhi high court that speeches caused “ communal strife and promoted enmity between various religious groups.” The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on June 10.