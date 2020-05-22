e-paper
Provide beneficiaries with 1kg pulses in accordance with PM food scheme for 3 months: HC to Delhi govt

delhi Updated: May 22, 2020 22:29 IST
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to provide the beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana with 1kg pulses as per the scheme for three months, May 16 onwards, in accordance with a plea contending that the city government was not providing them with the enhanced benefits of this Central government scheme.

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula also asked the Delhi government to ensure that all fair price shops display information regarding the entitlement of food grains in accordance with the provisions of the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015.

The court pronounced its order while hearing a plea by one Ramya Kutty, filed through her advocate Shivam Goel, seeking directions to the city government to ensure the proper distribution of pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package or PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PM-GKAY) or any other applicable scheme among the residents of Delhi as per their entitlement.

On Thursday, Goel told the court that subsequent to the filing of the plea, the Delhi government has started dispersing pulses in accordance with the scheme from May 16. He, however, contended that the distribution of pulses (1kg per family) should have commenced w.e.f. April 1, 2020 in accordance with the aforesaid scheme. He also contended that the fair price shops were not displaying information regarding the entitlement of food grains in accordance with provisions of the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its additional standing counsel Anjum Javed filed a status report stating that the distribution of pulses under PM-GKAY for the month of April, 2020, could not be done due to quality issues with the supply of pulses from NAFED.

Now, with the replacement of stock with good quality pulses at all fair price shops concerned, the distribution of pulses for the month of April, 2020 began on May 16. He said that in two days (May 16 and May 17) pulses have already been distributed to 1,71,865 households.

“Distribution of Pulses for the months of May and June, 2020 under PM-GKAY will be taken up subsequently after the distribution of pulses for April, 2020. As regards, distribution of Pulses under PM-GKAY, allocation of Pulses for the month of May, 2020 has already been generated and allocation for June, 2020 is being made (sic),” the Delhi government report read.

Following this, the court directed that the pulses be given to the beneficiaries of the scheme for three months, according to the March 26 directions of Centre, in which it announced the details of the PM-GKAY scheme and ordered states to implement it.

“There was a problem with the quality of pulses which Delhi had earlier received. That had caused some delay. The issue is now resolved. All court directions will be adhered to,” a senior government official confirmed on condition of anonymity.

