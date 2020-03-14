Quarantine facilities to come up in Jharoda Kalan, Wazirabad

delhi

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 23:11 IST

The Delhi government will make quarantine facilities for around 1,400 people at police training schools in Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The move comes a day after Delhi saw its first death from Covid-19.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting convened by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday which was attended by Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and other top officers of his department to review measures to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

“In the second phase, DDA Flats at Narela will be prepared with quarantine facilities and required infrastructure to accommodate around 4,000 persons,” a statement issued by the L-G’s office read.

Officials in the L-G’s office said the Delhi Police will provide security at these centres while the health department will ensure availability of medical teams at each quarantine centre.

“The district magistrate concerned will be over-all in-charge of these centres and provide all facilities. It was also decided in the meeting that DTC will provide buses for transportation of passengers from the airport to quarantine centres,” the statement said.

The lieutenant governor has directed to start the preparation work immediately.

“Our strategy should be to contain the disease and break the chain of transmission in order to prevent further spread to new area,” Baijal was quoted as saying.

He also appealed to Delhiites to follow all necessary precautions.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84 which includes the two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka. Delhi has reported seven positive cases, though not all are residents of the city.