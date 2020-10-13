Ram-Laxman talking about Covid warriors, selfies with masks: Districts resort to novel ways to keep virus at bay

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:20 IST

With festivals round the corner, districts in Delhi have intensified their awareness campaigns by resorting to novel campaigns to ensure that people follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as they step out of homes.

The New Delhi district has launched a “maskfie” (taking a selfie while wearing a mask) contest, wherein the winner would be featured on LED billboards maintained by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

“More and more people have started stepping out from this week due to the Navratri, which begins from Saturday (October 17). So, this contest is a way to intrigue people and then seek their participation and cooperation. A contestant just has post a selfie wearing a mask and an awareness message on Twitter. Every week, one winner will be featured on the hoardings of the New Delhi district as ‘#YouMascot’,” said Piyush Rohankar, nodal officer for Covid-19, New Delhi district.

Interested residents can post the selfie on Twitter with hashtags #MaskfieContest #MaskfieOfTheWeek #DelhiFightsCorona #WearAMask or #MaskItUp, Rohankar said.

District magistrate (south-west) Rahul Singh said his office has roped in Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is from Baprola village in the same district, to persuade people to wear masks while stepping out.

“We have also roped in renowned Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi of the ‘Dil Le Gayee’ fame to spread awareness. Wrestler Kumar is a household name in the south-west district and people look up to him, Our aim is to tell people that unlocking activities does not mean the end of the pandemic. Wearing masks, maintaining a physical distance and hand hygiene are mandatory at all times, even during festivities,” Singh asserted.

The district administration has also started a series of “Ram Lila street plays” through which the characters of Ram and Laxman narrate stories of Covid warriors and also impart messages to ensure basic awareness of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Almost all 11 districts of Delhi are also taking the help of religious leaders and organisations in their communications campaign.

“School teachers are now making students take a pledge to follow Covid rules before the start of each online class. Religious and spiritual leaders from organisations such as ISKON, Radha Saomi Satsang, various temples, gurdwaras and mosques are also imparting Covid awareness before and after every prayer session,” said a senior official in north-west district, which also has the highest number of Covid-19 cases --2,989 active cases-- in the city.

The south-east district, led by district magistrate Harleen Kaur, has been regularly carrying out foot marches with messages such as “Ghar se nikalte samay SMS ka dhyan rakhe - Sanitiser, Mask, Social distancing” painted on placards and banners.

The intensive awareness campaign comes after the Centre, on October 1, asked the Delhi government to prepare and launch a mega Covid-19 awareness drive ahead of the festive season when a number of large gatherings take place across the city.