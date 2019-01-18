Security guard found hanging in Delhi government school, family alleges murder by neighbours

A 26-year-old security guard was found hanging at a government school in outer Delhi’s Quadipur near Swaroop Nagar on Thursday morning.

The man’s family alleged he was murdered by the family members of a teenager who had been sent to a correction home for allegedly raping the guard’s niece in October last year.

They said the teenager’s relatives had assaulted him during a clash between the two families on Wednesday afternoon. The two families are neighbours.

The police, however, said the guard hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the first floor corridor of the school. No suicide note was, however, recovered.

“The death has no connection with the rape case. It is a case of suicide. We are trying to find what forced him to take the step,” said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer north).

Police said a school employee arrived around 7 am and found the security guard hanging. The police rushed the man to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The guard’s brother said he was sleeping at home when a neighbour told him that some people were assaulting his brother in the school.

“I rushed to the school where policemen told me that my brother had hanged himself. I went to the first floor and found my brother hanging but his feet were touching the floor. He was murdered by the family of the 15-year-old boy, who was apprehended last year for raping my niece and sent to a correction home for boys,” the brother said.

The guard’s family said the boy was released from the correction home a month ago and since then, his relatives were allegedly harassing and threatening them.

On Wednesday afternoon, the guard’s brother said, the boy’s family started quarrelling with his sister over giving way to a supply truck in the lane.

“My sister is a vegetable vendor. A truck had come to deliver onion packets. The boy’s family members were sitting around a bonfire on the road. When my sister asked them to give way to the truck, they assaulted her. My brother intervened and they misbehaved him as well. When the police arrived, the boy’s family members pulled my brother out of the house and assaulted him in front of the cops,” the brother added.

The police said they were verifying the assault allegations.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 09:22 IST