Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

‘She’ll set off a bomb’: Man hoax calls Delhi airport to stop wife from leaving India

The man has been arrested from Bawana in Delhi.

delhi Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:55 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bawana
The man had allegedly made a hoax call on Tuesday that his wife is a ‘Fidayeen’ and she is on her way to Delhi airport to set off a bomb.
The man had allegedly made a hoax call on Tuesday that his wife is a 'Fidayeen' and she is on her way to Delhi airport to set off a bomb.
         

Special cell of Delhi Police, in an unusual incident, has arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb set up by his wife, in order to stop her from leaving the country.

The man had allegedly made a hoax call on Tuesday that his wife is a ‘Fidayeen’ and she is on her way to Delhi airport to set off a bomb.

The man has been arrested from Bawana in Delhi.

A similar incident in Delhi was reported ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here received a bomb threat late night on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 15:55 IST

