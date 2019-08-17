‘She’ll set off a bomb’: Man hoax calls Delhi airport to stop wife from leaving India
The man has been arrested from Bawana in Delhi.delhi Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:55 IST
Special cell of Delhi Police, in an unusual incident, has arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb set up by his wife, in order to stop her from leaving the country.
The man had allegedly made a hoax call on Tuesday that his wife is a ‘Fidayeen’ and she is on her way to Delhi airport to set off a bomb.
A similar incident in Delhi was reported ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here received a bomb threat late night on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax.
First Published: Aug 17, 2019 15:55 IST