SSC aspirants stranded as Metro curtails services to Delhi from NCR cities

delhi

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:44 IST

Commuters faced a tough time on Friday as Metro services between Delhi and NCR cities were curtailed in view of the second day of the farmers’ “ Delhi Chalo” protest. While trains from Delhi were allowed to go to NCR cities, no train from these cities was allowed to enter the national capital. A DMRC official said, “Regular services will be available on all lines on Saturday.”

With tension escalating at Tikri Border in west Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) completely shut its stations on the Green Line between Inderlok and Mundka. “Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed,” DMRC tweeted Friday morning.

But normal services resumed after 5.30pm on all corridors, including those from NCR cities to Delhi.

On Thursday, the Metro had informed that trains from NCR cities to Delhi will remain suspended on Friday. “As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections (on November 27). However, Services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice,” the DMRC statement read.

Ravi Kumar, a DU student who had to go to Noida for his SSC exam, tweeted to DMRC to allow students the use the Metro from NCR cities. “You are requested to allow entry of candidates who are going to give exam in NCR region…they have to return to their home city Delhi. Entry from NCR to Delhi should be allowed to only who carry valid ID card or proof so that students may not suffer,” Kumar tweeted.

Satendra Siwal, a metro user, also tweeted that several SSC aspirants have exam centres in Noida and they won’t be able to use the Metro to return to Delhi.

Throughout the day, several Metro users were enquiring about whether train services from NCR cities will be available on Saturday.

The following sections on the seven corridors were shut on Friday till 5.30pm: Dilshad Garden to Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section on Red Line; Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya stations on the Yellow Line; and Noida and Vashali commuters turned as section from Noida City Centre to New Ashok Nagar and Vaishali to Anand Vihar were shut.

On the Inderlok to Mundka corridor (Green Line), services were not available between Tikri Kalan to Brig. Hoshiar Singh station. Similarly, on the Violet Line, there was no train between Badarpur Border to Mewala Maharajpur section. However, DMRC officials said regular service was available on the Airport Line and the other corridors. On the Magenta Line, no service was available from Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh to the Botanical Garden station.