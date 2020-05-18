Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with 2 passengers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:40 IST

Taxis and cabs will be allowed to operate with two passengers at a time in the national capital amid the Lockdown 4.0, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

“Taxis and cabs will be allowed but only two passengers at a time in a car,” said Kejriwal in a press conference.

He said that hotels, gymnasium, swimming pool, entertainment parks and auditorium, and places of worship will remain closed.

Moreover, social, political, sports, cultural and religious gathering will not be allowed.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with “totally different” rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17.