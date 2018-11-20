18K-20K pairs tie knot on Delhi’s night of weddings

The national capital witnessed a wedding overload because the stars aligned for the first time this season after an almost four-month-long run of not-so-auspicious days, according to astrologers and wedding planners, who estimated that 18,000-20,000 pairs tied the knot on a frenetic Monday.

It was the first of only four “most auspicious” days for Hindu weddings before the end of the year, and led to the usual Delhi mix of baraats on the road, wrongly parked vehicles and traffic jams. As usual, the areas dotted with farmhouses and banquet halls – Chhattarpur, Mehrauli, GT Karnal Road, Kapashera, Alipur road, Punjabi Bagh, Raja Garden, Lakshmi Nagar, and National Highway 8 – were the worst affected.

Astrologers say the other three “most auspicious days” remaining this season are December 11, 12 and 13. Ashutosh Mishra, a wedding planner, said there were nearly 20 “most auspicious” days between November and December last year, compared to the four this season – a factor that forced several couples to push their wedding date to early next year.

The Delhi Traffic Police said it was geared to reduce snarls, but was banking on cooperation from residents. “We have conducted a study of gatherings expected at all wedding venues and deployed our staff accordingly,” said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic).

“But we will need motorists to park only at designated spots and commuters to share transport,” he added. The police have positioned cranes at multiple spots to tow away wrongly parked vehicles.

“We don’t want to play spoilsport at weddings, but won’t hesitate at acting against a few people if it can ease the troubles of other wedding attendees,” said Kumar, adding that around 1,000 traffic police personnel were posted at areas where major marriage venues are located.

While the traffic police were struggling to prevent jams, wedding organisers had their hands full as well.

Deepa Sondhi, a designer from Punjabi Bagh, was among those who had to hire additional tailors because of the rush. Veeru Sindhi, who provides horses and carriages for weddings in Chandni Chowk, said he received 18 bookings for Monday as against six-seven on other wedding days the previous years.

On the other hand, Rohit Kumar, who provides catering services to nine out of 13 NDMC halls, rued the lack of business. “Compared to last year when I had back-to-back bookings for at least 20 days in November, this time the halls are booked for just four-five days,” Kumar said.

Astrologer Manisha Koushik said that the Monday rush was due to the special occasion of Tulsi Vivaah, the beginning of the wedding season,which is considered auspicious because Lord Vishnu is said to have married Tulsi on this day.

Another astrologer, Bharat Upmanyu, added: “During the last few months, the planetary combination was not favourable for weddings. Monday is an auspicious day as it marks the Dev Uthani Ekadashi when Lord Vishnu wakes up after four months of rest.”

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 08:43 IST